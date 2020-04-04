Jessica Alba Joins Megan Thee Stallion’s SAVAGE Challenge + Holds It Down For All Hot Girls
Saturday, 4 April 2020 () Hollywood superstar Jessica Alba is an official savage. The popular actress went online this week to join Megan Thee Stallion‘s trending Savage challenge. Big Facts Heading into the weekend, Alba pulled through with her must-see dance moves. The clip features Jessica getting extra lit to Meg’s infectious record. “#friyay #happyathome 😜#megantheestallion #savagechallenge-and learned this one in 12 min […]
The post Jessica Alba Joins Megan Thee Stallion’s SAVAGE Challenge + Holds It Down For All Hot Girls appeared first on .