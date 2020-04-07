Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with Texas senior living facility residents in quarantine

Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with Texas senior living facility residents in quarantine

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Matthew McConaughey provided a bit of surprise entertainment for residents in quarantine at a Texas senior living facility on Monday amid the coronavirus outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with senior living facility residents

Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with senior living facility residents 00:35

 Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey recently took part in a game of virtual bingo for residents of a senior living facility in Texas.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

murphdog47

#QUESTIONSareANSWERED Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with Austin seniors https://t.co/grlWrPEzJw via @abc7 58 seconds ago

AjnerEvans

Ajner Evans RT @EW: Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with seniors amid coronavirus quarantine https://t.co/UqYBUElSAI 1 minute ago

FrankieShalom

Frankie Shalom RT @Independent: Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with retirement home residents during lockdown https://t.co/NO8RKKW3OW 2 minutes ago

turquoise828

turquoise kitten RT @WJHL11: Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with seniors in isolation https://t.co/H4uEXNZKgu 4 minutes ago

EW

Entertainment Weekly Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with seniors amid coronavirus quarantine https://t.co/UqYBUElSAI 5 minutes ago

bradwilliams69

Brad Williams RT @clevelanddotcom: Matthew McConaughey and his family played a few rounds of virtual bingo with seniors living in quarantine at a Texas s… 5 minutes ago

STEINER382

Steiner RT @TomPorterDC: Alright aright alright! https://t.co/a3m3dVvLnP 5 minutes ago

FOX21News

FOX21 News Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with seniors in isolation https://t.co/Im5Srfs8ca 7 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.