'Modern Family's Series Finale Airs Tonight - See All The Pics From The Final Two Episodes Wednesday, 8 April 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

It’s the end of an era tonight as Modern Family wraps up its’ 11 season run on ABC. Here’s what’s happening in the hour-long finale: Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cam (Eric Stonestreet) settle in on their new normal, and Phil (Ty Burrell) and Claire (Julie Bowen) decide that one of the kids needs to [...] 👓 View full article

Eric Stonestreet reflects on 'Modern Family' as series ends 01:32 Actor Eric Stonestreet talked with KMBC's Kris Ketz about his time on "Modern Family." The series finale airs Wednesday at 8 p.m. on KMBC.

