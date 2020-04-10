Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Chynna Rogers' Cause of Death Unveiled as Accidental Drug Overdose

Chynna Rogers' Cause of Death Unveiled as Accidental Drug Overdose

AceShowbiz Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
The Philadelphia-raised rapper, whose last EP 'In Case I Die First' was released in December 2019, was confirmed by her family to have passed away at the age of 25 on April 8.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Brandy_Shp

Brandy News "Rapper Chynna Rogers' cause of death revealed" https://t.co/QBieaFSFVx https://t.co/oHfsR4evBL 4 minutes ago

emeraldloaded

emeraldloaded [Entertainment] Cause of Rapper Chynna Rogers’ Death Revealed https://t.co/53PNt8LzDy https://t.co/kqQzQlctk7 28 minutes ago

blackpeopledata

Black People Data RT @WorldStarsMag: Rapper Chynna Rogers’ Cause Of Death Revealed Details on the following link https://t.co/TYvDWdX0vV @RappersIKnow @ra… 35 minutes ago

Luca_Forzin

Luca Forzin The cause of death of rapper and model Chynna Rogers, who sadly passed away at the age of 25, has been revealed as… https://t.co/hOQTcG0178 36 minutes ago

frank29374876

frank Rapper Chynna Rogers' cause of death revealed https://t.co/gUvJ0oiutt For over 60 years and people still never lea… https://t.co/iLdLRMxqUw 36 minutes ago

Doveish1

Doveish "Rapper Chynna Rogers' cause of death revealed" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/Ude0aRoryJ https://t.co/HewS4mJYZF 37 minutes ago

medicinehelp

Charles Myrick -CEO Rapper Chynna Rogers' Cause of Death Revealed https://t.co/fipt7ETtFb 56 minutes ago

CDigests

Citi-Digests "Rapper Chynna Rogers' cause of death revealed" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/YN2zk5zRLv https://t.co/A1MPH1tkv6 57 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.