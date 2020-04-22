Global  

A New Female-Focused 'Star Wars' Series Is in the Works at Disney+!

Just Jared Wednesday, 22 April 2020 ()
There’s a new Star Wars series coming! A female-centered series written and showrun by Russian Doll co-creator Lesley Headland is in development at Disney+, Variety reported on Wednesday (April 22). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Star Wars “Deadline has confirmed the gist of the series, the plot of which is under wraps but [...]
