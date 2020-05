Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Rishi Kapoor's demise was one of the most shocking news of the year. He was an actor, a star, and an entertainer for nearly five decades and was known for his wit, honesty, and fantastic performances. *He passed away on April 30* at 8:45 am in hospital after a two-year battle with leukemia.



*Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor*,... 👓 View full article