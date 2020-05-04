Watch: Moneybagg Yo Teams Up W/ Fredo Bang For New Spin On Em Music Video

Monday, 4 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo and Fredo Bang have pulled through with a visual must-see. The hip-hop pair are getting everyone’s Monday started on the right foot with their new “Spin On Em” music video premiere. Watch and comment below! Time Served marked Moneybag Yo’s official return from his 2019 critically acclaimed album, 43VA HEARTLESS, which Pitchfork rated a 7.5. It debuted […]



