Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized With Infection
Wednesday, 6 May 2020 () Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized. The 87-year-old justice was hospitalized on Tuesday (May 5) with an infection due to a gallstone, the Supreme Court said, via ABC News. She underwent non-surgical treatment for "acute cholecystitis, a benign gall bladder condition," at [...]
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is "recovering comfortably" at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore after undergoing treatment for a gallbladder condition, the nation's highest court said in a statement.