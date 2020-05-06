Global  

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hospitalized With Infection

Just Jared Wednesday, 6 May 2020 ()
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized. The 87-year-old justice was hospitalized on Tuesday (May 5) with an infection due to a gallstone, the Supreme Court said, via ABC News. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ruth Bader Ginsburg She underwent non-surgical treatment for “acute cholecystitis, a benign gall bladder condition,” at [...]
Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Recovering From Gallbladder Condition

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Recovering From Gallbladder Condition 00:30

 Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is "recovering comfortably" at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore after undergoing treatment for a gallbladder condition, the nation's highest court said in a statement.

