Recent related news from verified sources Former youth soccer star Hiannick Kamba alive after being presumed dead in 2016 car accident The German star was believed to have been killed in an accident in the Congo

CBS Sports 1 day ago



Footballer presumed dead in 2016 is FOUND ALIVE in Germany and now centre of fraud investigation A Congolese footballer who was presumed dead four years ago has been found alive and well in Germany. Former Schalke youth player Hiannick Kamba, 33, was...

talkSPORT 2 days ago



