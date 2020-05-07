Global  

Sylvester Stallone working on 'Demolition Man 2'

Mid-Day Thursday, 7 May 2020
Hollywood heavyweight Sylvester Stallone has revealed that a sequel to his 1993 "Demolition Man" is on the way.

The 73-year-old actor-filmmaker said that he is in talks with Warner Bros Studio for a follow-up to the sci-fi action film. Asked if there would be another "Demo Man", Stallone said, "I think it is coming." In an...
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Sylvester Stallone confirms Demolition Man 2

Sylvester Stallone confirms Demolition Man 2 00:29

 Sylvester Stallone has confirmed plans for 'Demolition Man 2', over 25 years since the original - which starred Stallone alongside Wesley Snipes - was released in 1993.

