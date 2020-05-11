Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Snoop Dogg Isn't About To Forgive Tekashi 6ix9ine

Clash Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Snoop Dogg Isn't About To Forgive Tekashi 6ix9ine"I’m old school. Fuck 69 and everybody pushing his line right now..."

*Snoop Dogg* has lashed out at *Tekashi 6ix9ine* following his release from prison.

The rapper had been sentenced to two years in prison from a high profile court case, in which he seemingly traded information with authorities for a lesser sentence.

Released from prison following concerns over coronavirus, he will now serve the remainder of his sentence at home.

New track 'GOOBA' saw Tekashi 6ix9ine stake his return, with a subsequent IG Live broadcast becoming one of the platform's most-watched uploads.

Snoop Dogg, however, isn't having it. Commenting on Instagram, he wrote: "They gotta stop pushing this [rat]."

He added: "All these media outlets making snitching cool. I’m old school. Fuck 69 and everybody pushing his line right now, all New York GZ feel me on this and if you don’t fuck u2."

Snoop later turned towards Meek Mill, who has had a long-standing feud with Tekashi 6ix9ine. He wrote: "@meekmill if you allow sucka shit you a sucka. Love you cuz stay sucka free."

Tekashi 6ix9ine hasn't commented.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Published
News video: Doja Cat, Snoop Dogg and More Are Set to Host Houseparty Event | Billboard News

Doja Cat, Snoop Dogg and More Are Set to Host Houseparty Event | Billboard News 01:04

 Doja Cat, Snoop Dogg and More Are Set to Host Houseparty Event | Billboard News

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pawn Stars: Snoop Dogg Doll [Video]

Pawn Stars: Snoop Dogg Doll

Chumlee raps with a seller over the right price for a toy Snoop Dogg in this clip from "Poker Night."

Credit: HISTORY     Duration: 01:59Published
Music Revolution Trailer - Featuring Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Usher, Common, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Estelle and so many more [Video]

Music Revolution Trailer - Featuring Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Usher, Common, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Estelle and so many more

Music Revolution Trailer Each episode features 2 profiles and is jam packed with insider artist information, music videos and intimate interviews from some of the top names in pop music today like..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 00:50Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Vixen Celina Powell Allegedly Leaks Tekashi 6ix9ine + Snoop Dogg Sex Tapes: “I Keep Every Video”

Vixen Celina Powell Allegedly Leaks Tekashi 6ix9ine + Snoop Dogg Sex Tapes: “I Keep Every Video”Vixen Celina Powell is doing the most right now. The hip-hop model has social media’s full attention after allegedly leaking sex tapes connected to hip-hop...
SOHH

Snoop Dogg Urges Tidal to Stop Pushing 6ix9ine's 'Gooba'

After Tekashi's new single smashed YouTube's record for the most-watched hip-hop video in a 24-hour span, Snoop rants online, 'All these media outlets making...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this