Snoop Dogg Isn't About To Forgive Tekashi 6ix9ine

Monday, 11 May 2020 ( 5 days ago )

"I’m old school. Fuck 69 and everybody pushing his line right now..."



*Snoop Dogg* has lashed out at *Tekashi 6ix9ine* following his release from prison.



The rapper had been sentenced to two years in prison from a high profile court case, in which he seemingly traded information with authorities for a lesser sentence.



Released from prison following concerns over



New track 'GOOBA' saw Tekashi 6ix9ine stake his return, with a subsequent IG Live broadcast becoming one of the platform's most-watched uploads.



Snoop Dogg, however, isn't having it. Commenting on Instagram, he wrote: "They gotta stop pushing this [rat]."



He added: "All these media outlets making snitching cool. I’m old school. Fuck 69 and everybody pushing his line right now, all New York GZ feel me on this and if you don’t fuck u2."



Snoop later turned towards Meek Mill, who has had a long-standing feud with Tekashi 6ix9ine. He wrote: "@meekmill if you allow sucka shit you a sucka. Love you cuz stay sucka free."



Tekashi 6ix9ine hasn't commented.



