Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NAV Drops New Brown Boy 2 Mixtape Composed Of Snippets, Leaks + New Vibes: “Good Intentions Deluxe”

SOHH Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
NAV Drops New Brown Boy 2 Mixtape Composed Of Snippets, Leaks + New Vibes: “Good Intentions Deluxe”Canadian hip-hop artist NAV has kept his word. The rap heavyweight delivered his new Brown Boy 2 album less than 72 hours after putting out his new Good Intentions studio effort. NAV – igation On Monday, NAV came through on putting out new tunes. His project features a slew of records including guest featured tracks […]

The post NAV Drops New Brown Boy 2 Mixtape Composed Of Snippets, Leaks + New Vibes: “Good Intentions Deluxe” appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media - Published
News video: First Stream (05/08/20): New Music From Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Kehlani, Nav and Hayley Williams | Billboard

First Stream (05/08/20): New Music From Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Kehlani, Nav and Hayley Williams | Billboard 00:57

 First Stream (05/08/20): New Music From Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Kehlani, Nav and Hayley Williams | Billboard

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus And Grades: Students Worried New School System Hurts Their Futures [Video]

Coronavirus And Grades: Students Worried New School System Hurts Their Futures

High-achieving students in New York City are concerned the Department of Education’s new grading policy will prevent them from getting accepted into the school of their choice. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:31Published
The new MINI John Cooper Works GP Interior Design [Video]

The new MINI John Cooper Works GP Interior Design

A rarity with racing genes sets new benchmarks for performance in the premium small car segment. The new MINI John Cooper Works GP is the fastest model of the British brand that has ever been approved..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 01:17Published

Recent related news from verified sources

NAV Keeps His Promise + Drops Gunna, Travis Scott, Young Thug + Future-Featured Good Intentions Album

NAV Keeps His Promise + Drops Gunna, Travis Scott, Young Thug + Future-Featured Good Intentions AlbumRap star NAV has kept his word on putting out new music. The hip-hop heavyweight came through for fans with his guest feature-filled Good Intentions album. NAV...
SOHH

Nav Releases ‘Good Intentions (Brown Boy 2 Deluxe Edition)’ With Quavo & Lil Durk: Listen

Nav isn't wasting any time giving his fans more new music, with the release of his Good Intentions (Brown Boy 2 Deluxe Edition). 
Billboard.com Also reported by •SOHH

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sohh

SOHH NAV Drops New Brown Boy 2 Mixtape Composed Of Snippets, Leaks + New Vibes: "Good Intentions Deluxe"… https://t.co/QRQoNDbAsM 7 hours ago