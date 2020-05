Recent related videos from verified sources Maddox Jolie-Pitt returns home



Angelina Jolie's oldest son, 18-year-old Maddox, has flown home to the US after his classes at college in South Korea were cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:38 Published on March 27, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Brad Pitt's daughter doesn't call Jennifer Aniston 'mommy' Actress Jennifer Anistons representative has dismissed reports claiming that Brad Pitts daughter Shiloh, has started calling her ‘mommy. The Australian weekly...

Mid-Day 1 week ago



This is what Jennifer Aniston had to say about Brad Pitt - Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh wanting to call her 'Mummy' Jennifer Aniston's representative has dismissed stories of her great bonding with Shiloh Jolie Pitt as complete fabrication after it was said that the latter...

Bollywood Life 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this