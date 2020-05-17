Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Head Out to Pick Up Dog Supplies Amid Quarantine
Sunday, 17 May 2020 () Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are grabbing some dog supplies! The 27-year-old “Can’t Be Tamed” singer and the 23-year-old Surfers Paradise singer-songwriter were seen grabbing a dog bed and other supplies on Sunday (May 17) in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus The two looked casual, with Miley wearing a [...]
Noah Cyrus is getting more candid about how she felt growing up as Miley Cyrus‘s younger sister in the industry. The -year-old singer spoke with Apple Music... Just Jared Also reported by •Just Jared Jr •Billboard.com