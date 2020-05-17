Global  

Miley Cyrus & Cody Simpson Head Out to Pick Up Dog Supplies Amid Quarantine

Just Jared Jr Sunday, 17 May 2020 ()
Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are grabbing some dog supplies! The 27-year-old “Can’t Be Tamed” singer and the 23-year-old Surfers Paradise singer-songwriter were seen grabbing a dog bed and other supplies on Sunday (May 17) in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Miley Cyrus The two looked casual, with Miley wearing a [...]
