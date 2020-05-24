Global  

Jurassic World: Dominion marks 'start of a new era'

Mid-Day Sunday, 24 May 2020
Filmmaker Frank Marshall, one of the producers behind "Jurassic World: Dominion", says the forthcoming film is not a conclusion of the franchise. Colin Trevorrow, who rebooted Steven Spielberg's blockbuster "Jurassic Park" franchise with 2015's "Jurassic World", is back on the director's chair after sitting out on second movie...
Jurassic World: Dominion will be a 'new era'


ContactMusic

Jeff Goldblum on his debut in New York City, exploring the world in new show

Acting legend Jeff Goldblum has starred in popular Hollywood movies like "Jurassic Park," "The Fly," and "Independence Day." But it’s right here in the Big...
CBS News


