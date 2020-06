Jane Fonda, Morgan Freeman, Gigi Hadid, Lil Nas X Lined Up for Amazonia Livestream Sunday, 24 May 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A star-studded broadcast to raise money for residents of the Amazon basin amid the coronavirus pandemic also includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, and Shailene Woodley. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this