Lana Del Rey Drops Spoken Word Piece 'Patent Leather Do-Over' After Backlash For Instagram Comments

Just Jared Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
Lana Del Rey has released her first spoken word piece, “Patent Leather Do-Over”, just days after sparking controversy with her comments about being held to a different standard than other female artists. The spoken word piece appears on Behind the Iron Gates — Insights From an Institution, which is number two of spoken-word albums she [...]
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz
News video: Lana Del Rey slammed for dragging other artists in fiery Instagram post

Lana Del Rey slammed for dragging other artists in fiery Instagram post 01:14

 Lana Del Rey just slammed nearly every major female pop star in a single Instagram post.She called out Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande and several many others for their explicit lyrics, drawing immediate backlash.“Now that Doja Cat, Ariana ... Nicki Minaj and Beyoncé have had number ones...

Lana Del Rey dismisses racism accusations as 'bulls**t' after fierce backlash over controversial Black female singer comments

Lana Del Rey has defended herself against accusations of racism, after a controversial Instagram post yesterday in which she announced her new album. In the...
PinkNews

Lana Del Rey faces backlash for 'disappointing' and 'very tone-deaf' comments about other singers

Artist initially spoke out against being 'crucified' for her songs
Independent

