Chris Evans opens up about anxiety struggle

Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () Actor Chris Evans says there was a time when he was contemplating about quitting acting, after suffering from a series of horrific anxiety and panic attacks. He added that he almost turned down the role of superhero Captain America.
Chris Evans Says Captain America Role Was the 'Best Decision' He's Ever Made Evans has portrayed Steve Rogers and his alter-ego, Captain America, in 11 Marvel movies to date. Evans said he initially turned down the opportunity to test for the part because he had been suffering from "panic attacks"...
Jaeden Martell reunites with his "Knives Out" co-star Chris Evans in the AppleTV+ thriller series "Defending Jacob". Back in January, the 17-year-old told ET Canada's Keshia Chante why it was "awesome"..
