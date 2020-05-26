Global  

Chris Evans opens up about anxiety struggle

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
Actor Chris Evans says there was a time when he was contemplating about quitting acting, after suffering from a series of horrific anxiety and panic attacks. He added that he almost turned down the role of superhero Captain America.
News video: Chris Evans Says Captain America Role Was the 'Best Decision' He's Ever Made

Chris Evans Says Captain America Role Was the 'Best Decision' He's Ever Made 01:11

 Chris Evans Says Captain America Role Was the 'Best Decision' He's Ever Made Evans has portrayed Steve Rogers and his alter-ego, Captain America, in 11 Marvel movies to date. Evans said he initially turned down the opportunity to test for the part because he had been suffering from "panic attacks"...

Chris Evans Almost Turned Down Captain America [Video]

Chris Evans Almost Turned Down Captain America

Chris Evans rocketed to fame playing the Marvel superhero Captain America. Evans recently reveals he originally did not want to take the role, reports CNN. He states he had been dealing with severe..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Jaeden Martell Says It Was 'Awesome' To Work With Chris Evans On 'Defending Jacob' [Video]

Jaeden Martell Says It Was 'Awesome' To Work With Chris Evans On 'Defending Jacob'

Jaeden Martell reunites with his "Knives Out" co-star Chris Evans in the AppleTV+ thriller series "Defending Jacob". Back in January, the 17-year-old told ET Canada's Keshia Chante why it was "awesome"..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:53Published

