Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tony Scannell death: The Bill and Flash Gordon actor dies aged 74

Independent Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Scannell played DS Ted Roach for nine years on the long-running ITV police series
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dsd310580

David Shaun Dickson RIP. The Bill and Flash Gordon actor Tony Scannell has died aged 74 https://t.co/G7qPhy8TRF 1 hour ago

acting_updotcom

Casting by🎭 #Actor Tony Scannell who played the character DS Ted Roach in the #TV series 'The Bill' has died, aged 74. #RIP https://t.co/t1ZbP0ebq5 1 hour ago

FrediSmith

Fredi Smith ☺ RT @Independent: The Bill and Flash Gordon actor Tony Scannell has died aged 74 https://t.co/pT3o3Zysgt 2 hours ago

SJPMcArdle

Sean McArdle RT @TheIndyTV: The Bill and Flash Gordon actor Tony Scannell has died aged 74 https://t.co/Ws1toYNADF 2 hours ago

TheIndyFilm

Independent Film The Bill and Flash Gordon actor Tony Scannell has died aged 74 https://t.co/Ov03aUwsb9 2 hours ago

TheIndyTV

Independent TV The Bill and Flash Gordon actor Tony Scannell has died aged 74 https://t.co/Ws1toYNADF 2 hours ago

Independent

The Independent The Bill and Flash Gordon actor Tony Scannell has died aged 74 https://t.co/pT3o3Zysgt 2 hours ago

angle_of__death

Auntie Angie R.I.P in peace, moustachioed actor from the popular TV show ‘The Bill’ (D.C Ted Roache), Tony Scannell. Hand glider… https://t.co/rbqKCc7sVd 2 hours ago