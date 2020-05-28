Matty Healy Tweet Ignites #BlackLivesMatter Furore Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

He's deleted his account...



The 1975 singer *Matty Healy* seemed to inadvertently spark a Black Lives Matter furore on Twitter earlier.



Minneapolis man George Floyd died earlier this week, when a police arrest culminated in deadly violence.



American has been swept by protests, with riots occuring in some major cities.



Matty Healy attempted to respond to this, and tweeted a link to an older song by his group.



Some onlookers accused him of maliciously promoting his music through the Black Lives Matter hashtag, with the singer almost immediately deleting the note.



Subsequently tweeting an apology, he then withdrew from the debate altogether by deactivating his account.







so matty healy decided to tweet out a link for his old ass song, got blacklash for it, deleted it , tweeted the link again, got more blacklash and then deactivated? yeahhh fuck you matty healy and your performative activism pic.twitter.com/zRK0rgQOfN



— sydnie, zendaya’s gf (@HARRYSSIMP) May 28, 2020







matty deleted the the tweet literally 2 minutes later (my twitter glitched) and the song is politically charged social commentary on the world today so i kinda do get that he was trying to deliver a message w his art. don't think he'd do this to promote a song from two years ago? pic.twitter.com/zrmMHk0Odi



— jahn (@wedecideit) May 28, 2020



