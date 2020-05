'West Side Story' Actress Rachel Zegler Deletes TikTok Account After Discovering 'Black Lives Matter' & 'George Floyd' Are Blocked Friday, 29 May 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Rachel Zegler, who is best known for her role as Maria in the upcoming remake of the movie musical West Side Story, has announced that she is no longer on TikTok. The 19-year-old singer and actress tweeted that she deleted her TikTok account after finding out that the social media app has blocked “Black Lives [...] 👓 View full article

