Related videos from verified sources Team GB archers train as lockdown is eased



Team GB archers Patrick Huston and Phoebe Pine train at Bowbrook Archery Club near Shrewsbury after the coronavirus pandemic put their Olympic and Paralympic dreams on hold for a year. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:57 Published 3 hours ago Camden Market reopens following lockdown



Food sellers at Camden street market in London prepare their stalls for reopening after months of closure caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Boris Johnson announced that some outdoor markets can.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:47 Published 1 day ago You Might Like

Tweets about this