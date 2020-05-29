Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Billie Eilish Shares Scathing Reaction To Donald Trump's Tweets About Minneapolis Protests

Just Jared Friday, 29 May 2020 ()
Billie Eilish is slamming President Donald Trump about his tweets regarding the death of George Floyd and the protests in Minneapolis. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 18-year-old Grammy winner shared a screenshot of the leader’s tweets with her fans, and called him out for them. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Billie Eilish [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: President Trump Tweets About Minneapolis Protests

President Trump Tweets About Minneapolis Protests 01:19

 Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey addressed President Trump’s tweet, which called him a “weak Radical Left Mayor,” saying “Donald Trump knows nothing about the strength of Minneapolis” (1:19). WCCO 4 News At Noon - May 28, 2020

Related videos from verified sources

Trump tells governors 'you have to dominate the streets' [Video]

Trump tells governors 'you have to dominate the streets'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he had suggested to some governors to call in the National Guard in the face of mostly peaceful nationwide protests sparked by the death of a black man,..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:34Published
Trump Denies He, Melania, And Barron Were Rushed To Safety During Protests [Video]

Trump Denies He, Melania, And Barron Were Rushed To Safety During Protests

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and their son Barron were rushed to a secure bunker last Friday. The first family was taken to the safe space after protesters breached temporary..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published
Obama Urges US Mayors To Look Over Police Policies [Video]

Obama Urges US Mayors To Look Over Police Policies

Former President Barack Obama spoke out about the protests taking over several U.S. cities. He urged every American mayor to review their police department’s use-of-force policies. Obama said these..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Billie Eilish rips Trump over tweets about Minneapolis protests, posts lengthy rant bashing white privilege

Billie Eilish is the latest celebrity to pile on President Donald Trump for his tweets about protesters in Minneapolis, Minn. following the death of George...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this