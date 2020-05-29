Billie Eilish Shares Scathing Reaction To Donald Trump's Tweets About Minneapolis Protests
Billie Eilish is slamming President Donald Trump about his tweets regarding the death of George Floyd and the protests in Minneapolis. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 18-year-old Grammy winner shared a screenshot of the leader's tweets with her fans, and called him out for them.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey addressed President Trump’s tweet, which called him a “weak Radical Left Mayor,” saying “Donald Trump knows nothing about the strength of Minneapolis” (1:19). WCCO 4 News At Noon - May 28, 2020