Bonnie Pointer has sadly passed away at the age of 69. TMZ is reporting that the singer, who was part of the famed Pointer Sisters group, died on Monday, June 7. “It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of The Pointer Sisters that my sister, Bonnie died this morning,’ [...] 👓 View full article