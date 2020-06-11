Global  

Josh Gad Says 'Artemis Fowl' Could Be Next 'Harry Potter'

Just Jared Jr Thursday, 11 June 2020 ()
Josh Gad is opening up the potential of his new film Artemis Fowl! The Frozen actor dished on the similarities between the upcoming Disney+ movie and Harry Potter. “I’m obsessed with Harry Potter,” he told Bustle. “There hasn’t been a Harry Potter in a long time. A new Harry Potter. This feels like the answer [...]
