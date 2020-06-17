Global  

Nick Cordero's Wife Amanda Kloots Shares Adorable Video of Son Elvis Starting to Walk

E! Online Wednesday, 17 June 2020 ()
Amanda Kloots and Nick Cordero's son Elvis just reached a major milestone. The fitness guru took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of her 1-year-old child...
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Nick Cordero 'too weak' for lung transplant

Nick Cordero 'too weak' for lung transplant 00:48

 Broadway star Nick Cordero is "too weak" to undergo a lung transplant operation, his wife Amanda Kloots has confirmed.

Video shows family feeding a rare albino squirrel by hand in a park [Video]

Video shows family feeding a rare albino squirrel by hand in a park

This adorable video shows a family feeding a rare ALBINO squirrel by hand in a park.Muntaqa Dar, 27, came across the unusual pigmented mammal while on a walk with his wife Amreen, 24, and son Abdullah,..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:08Published
Nick Cordero begins stem cell treatment to repair lungs [Video]

Nick Cordero begins stem cell treatment to repair lungs

Nick Cordero is still fighting for his life after a battle with COVID-19, and now his wife Amanda Kloots has revealed that the Broadway star is undergoing stem cell treatment.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:48Published
Nick Cordero's wife advised to 'say goodbye' [Video]

Nick Cordero's wife advised to 'say goodbye'

Doctors looking after ailing Broadway star Nick Cordero have advised his wife to "say goodbye" as it would take a "miracle" for him to recover from his lengthy coronavirus battle.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:58Published

Canadian Broadway star Nick Cordero's wife shares update on his health, as their son turns 1

 Actor Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, has shared a new update on his health.
CTV News

Nick Cordero's Wife Pokes Fun at the One-Year Apart Hospitalization of Both Men in Her Life

 On the eve of their son Elvis' first birthday, Amanda Kloots reminisces the time her little boy has to be admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit because of...
AceShowbiz


