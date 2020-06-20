Nas’ Daughter Destiny Jones Goes Lemon-Yellow In Teyana Taylor Party Pics
Saturday, 20 June 2020 () New York rapper Nas‘ daughter Destiny Jones made sure to dress for the occasion and theme at the Album release party this week. The popular model went online to share pics of herself from Teyana Taylor‘s star-studded celebration. Destiny x Taylor Last night, Jones went to Instagram with a batch of new pics. The shots […]
The post Nas’ Daughter Destiny Jones Goes Lemon-Yellow In Teyana Taylor Party Pics appeared first on .
When Daniel Jones was drafted, many were quick to dismiss him as a reach and didn't expect him to live up to his draft position. However, Jones played well last year as a rookie and Colin Cowherd thinks we should all re-evaluate him.