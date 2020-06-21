Global  

Matt Damon Isn't Happy Jimmy Kimmel is Taking a Break From His Show This Summer - Watch!

Just Jared Sunday, 21 June 2020 ()
Matt Damon is reacting to “enemy” Jimmy Kimmel taking the summer off! Earlier this week, Jimmy announced that he will be taking the next couple of months off from Jimmy Kimmel Live! to spend more time with his family. During the summer, guest hosts will be filling in for Jimmy. After making the announcement from [...]
