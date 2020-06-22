Stevie Wonder, Common & More Joined John Legend For His ‘Bigger Love Father’s Day’ Special
Monday, 22 June 2020 () John Legend rounded up friends, including Stevie Wonder, Scottie Pippen, Common and, of course, his family for Sunday night's (June 21) ABC prime-time special John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father's Day.
The world is still reeling from the coronavirus pandemic and people are taking to the streets to protest police brutality against Black people. It is also Juneteenth, the day to commemorate the official end of slavery in America. They also played new music with Legend premiering "Never Break" and...