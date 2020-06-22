Global  

Stevie Wonder, Common & More Joined John Legend For His ‘Bigger Love Father’s Day’ Special

Billboard.com Monday, 22 June 2020 ()
John Legend rounded up friends, including Stevie Wonder, Scottie Pippen, Common and, of course, his family for Sunday night's (June 21) ABC prime-time special John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father's Day.
