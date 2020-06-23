Breathe - Into The Shadows: The second teaser of Abhishek Bachchan's show pumps up the intrigue

Global  

The first teaser of Abhishek Bachchan's Breathe- Into The Shadows presented the plight of a father and his daughter in an animated form. The story now takes human form in the second teaser as we finally meet Bachchan and his daughter Siya. The actor plays Avinash and his wife, Nithya Menen, plays his wife Abha.

It's a perfect...
