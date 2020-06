Despite movie theatres not being able to open, Emagine Royal Oak hosting Juneteenth Film Festival



Despite movie theatres not being able to open in most of Michigan, Emagine Entertainment announced a Juneteenth Film Festival to be held beginning this Friday.

