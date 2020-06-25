Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kristen Bell is 'Happy to Relinquish' Her Role of Molly on 'Central Park' to Black Actress

Just Jared Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Kristen Bell is reacting to news that she is being re-cast on Central Park. Earlier on Tuesday (June 24), it was announced that she will no longer be voicing the character a Molly, a biracial teenager on the Apple TV+ animated series. The show also vowed to re-cast her with a Black or mixed race [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

Black Lives Matter protests continue in central London [Video]

Black Lives Matter protests continue in central London

Hundreds of demonstrators participated in another Black Lives Matter march through central London on Friday (June 12). Activists gathered in Hyde Park before marching to Trafalgar Square, passing..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:54Published
Health Care Workers Gather In Central Park For 'White Coats For Black Lives' Protest [Video]

Health Care Workers Gather In Central Park For 'White Coats For Black Lives' Protest

"White Coats For Black Lives" organized a protest in Central Park on Saturday for health care workers standing in solidarity with the black community; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:06Published
Kristen Bell raising her daughters to be 'morally-compassed women' [Video]

Kristen Bell raising her daughters to be 'morally-compassed women'

Kristen Bell is determined to raise her daughters to be anti-racist.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Kristen Bell Will No Longer Voice Molly in Apple's 'Central Park'; Will Be Recast With Black Actress

 Kristen Bell will no longer be voicing Molly, a mixed-race character in Apple’s Central Park. The series revealed the news this afternoon and also announced...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

JustJared

JustJared.com Kristen Bell says voicing Molly on #CentralPark was an act of "complicity." Read her full statement: https://t.co/WfAJ7UUSCK 26 minutes ago

15MinuteNewsEnt

Entertainment News Kristen Bell is 'Happy to Relinquish' Her Role of Molly on 'Central Park' to Black Actress https://t.co/tZ0f5B9S9s #Gossip 37 minutes ago

LLongeretta

TheChosen1 RT @emilylongeretta: Kristen Bell, who voices a mixed race character on #CentralPark, has also stepped away from the show: "I am happy to r… 5 hours ago

emilylongeretta

Emily Longeretta Kristen Bell, who voices a mixed race character on #CentralPark, has also stepped away from the show: "I am happy t… https://t.co/aYuWrULsEf 5 hours ago