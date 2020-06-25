|
Kristen Bell is 'Happy to Relinquish' Her Role of Molly on 'Central Park' to Black Actress
Thursday, 25 June 2020 ()
Kristen Bell is reacting to news that she is being re-cast on Central Park. Earlier on Tuesday (June 24), it was announced that she will no longer be voicing the character a Molly, a biracial teenager on the Apple TV+ animated series. The show also vowed to re-cast her with a Black or mixed race [...]
|
|
|
|
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this