Make Me Famous review: A reality TV fable without much of a moral Thursday, 25 June 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Reggie Yates's BBC Three drama seeks to dissect the harmfulness of the reality TV industry, but reduces the issue to banal tragedy 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Tweets about this Michael Hogan Reality TV! Reggie Yates! Hot priest! But not that one! Here's my insta-review of #MakeMeFamous https://t.co/DgO73pKFW4 51 minutes ago Janice Barnes. RT @myceleblifeus: Make Me Famous review: Reggie Yates’ BBC Three TV film on the tragedy that befalls reality stars should be compulsory vi… 1 hour ago TotalNews Make Me Famous review: Reggie Yates’ BBC Three TV film on the tragedy that befalls reality stars should be compulso… https://t.co/TZs1XD6AVc 3 days ago myceleblifeus Make Me Famous review: Reggie Yates’ BBC Three TV film on the tragedy that befalls reality stars should be compulso… https://t.co/lkaHvZB9HG 3 days ago 1womanworkforce RT @michaelhogan: Reality TV! Mental health! Hot priest (not THAT one)! My review of Reggie Yates's new Love Island-inspired drama #MakeMeF… 1 week ago