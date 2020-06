JustJared.com You might have missed, or not even known, about these 5 big Easter Eggs in Netflix's #EurovisionMovie https://t.co/6XmX8vnd56 30 minutes ago Kayleigh Donaldson RT @KristyPuchko: Very excited about this one! @DSWalber joined me @pajiba to dive into the Easter Eggs, allusions, and answers to all your… 6 hours ago Kristy Puchko Very excited about this one! @DSWalber joined me @pajiba to dive into the Easter Eggs, allusions, and answers to al… https://t.co/yMIEyNgzdh 10 hours ago Inverse Opera, hamster wheels, and two kinds of Viking. #Eurovision https://t.co/GMC7dkOELf 11 hours ago Dais Ex Machina I’ve planned to write a “every eurovision reference in Netflix’s Eurovision” article since the project was announce… https://t.co/6euJfLHva9 13 hours ago George RT @realTuckFrumper: 'Eurovision' on Netflix: All of the Real-Life Eurovision Easter Eggs https://t.co/WvQCzwxoIu 18 hours ago #TuckFrump 'Eurovision' on Netflix: All of the Real-Life Eurovision Easter Eggs https://t.co/WvQCzwxoIu 18 hours ago Newsweek Culture All the Easter eggs in Netflix's 'Eurovision: The Story of Fire Saga' https://t.co/Cg8NVZqDzP 18 hours ago