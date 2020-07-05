Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince William & Kate Middleton Host A Tea Party To Celebrate NHS's Anniversary

Just Jared Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Prince William and Kate Middleton joke around with each other during their visit to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn on Sunday afternoon (July 5) in Norfolk, England. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge hosted a fun tea party to celebrate the NHS’s 72nd Anniversary. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kate Middleton [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Buzz60 - Published
News video: Prince George and Princess Charlotte Have Reached This School Milestone

Prince George and Princess Charlotte Have Reached This School Milestone 00:55

 Prince George and Princess Charlotte have reached another educational milestone! Buzz60's TC Newman has more.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge mark NHS anniversary [Video]

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge mark NHS anniversary

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited have visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn to mark the NHS’s 72nd birthday. Prince William thanked the staff for the gifts they made for his..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 03:43Published
Cambridges visit Norfolk hospital to mark NHS birthday [Video]

Cambridges visit Norfolk hospital to mark NHS birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have visited a hospital in Norfolk to mark the NHS’s birthday.William and Kate met staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn, 72 years to the day since..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:57Published
How Kate Middleton Is More Like THIS Royal Than Princess Diana [Video]

How Kate Middleton Is More Like THIS Royal Than Princess Diana

It’s natural to draw comparisons between Kate Middleton and her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:02Published

Tweets about this

JJohns217

Duchess Joie Warrior of Light RT @hellomag: Prince William and Kate Middleton visit Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn to mark NHS' birthday https://t.co/QtXnVPAJgE 6 seconds ago

SooGirl4

SooGirl RT @ETCanada: #PrinceWilliam and #KateMiddleton headed to a special tea party to celebrate the 72nd birthday of the NHS https://t.co/lDMJsp… 7 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Prince William and Kate Middleton made sure to use hand sanitizer before interacting with others during a special t… https://t.co/xo6QHLEEXm 8 minutes ago

Fatema_2785

Fatema RT @TeamQEH: Kate Middleton and Prince William mark NHS anniversary in very special way ..... with #TeamQEH! #NHSBirthday https://t.co/vfJ… 19 minutes ago

geekonline

Donna preston Prince William, Kate MIddleton Celebrate NHS's 72nd Birthday https://t.co/ubYBxRFvCh 20 minutes ago

geekonline

Donna preston RT @people: Prince William and Kate Middleton Make Special Visit to Mark National Health Service's 72nd Birthday​ https://t.co/2cyiGNTqio 20 minutes ago

RoyaleVision

Mace @EDP24 @TeamQEH "Prince William and wife Kate Middleton" ??? Are you serious ? 25 minutes ago

wybme

Kaylene Chieko Hironaka Prince William and Kate Middleton Make Special Visit to Mark National Health Service's 72nd Birthday https://t.co/ATJNeghKA1 33 minutes ago