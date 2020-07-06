Global  

Dil Bechara Trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's love story will make you laugh and cry

Mid-Day Monday, 6 July 2020
Dil Bechara Trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's love story will make you laugh and cryThat special moment is here, the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's Dil Bechara, where debutant director Mukesh Chhabra takes the story of the Hollywood tear-jerker The Fault In Our Stars and makes it for the Indian audiences.

*Have a look at Dil Bechara trailer right here:*

It is the story of two people...
