Dil Bechara Trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's love story will make you laugh and cry
Monday, 6 July 2020 () That special moment is here, the trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's Dil Bechara, where debutant director Mukesh Chhabra takes the story of the Hollywood tear-jerker The Fault In Our Stars and makes it for the Indian audiences.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali on July 6 reached Bandra Police Station to record his statement in connection with suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The police have so far recorded the statements of at least 29 people in connection with the case related to the death of the 34-year-old actor last...
Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death by suicide triggered the outsider vs insider debate in Bollywood. Singer Sonu Nigam's video blog on favouritism in the music industry added fuel to fire. Singer Sona..
Actress Sanjana Sanghi, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut opposite late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in "Dil Bechara", has shared an unseen picture of the latter from the set of their upcoming..