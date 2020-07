Rush Limbaugh Speaks Out Against Mask Mandates, Calls for US to Pursue Herd Immunity: ‘Let the Young and Healthy Live Their Lives’ Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 13 minutes ago )

Conservative radio king Rush Limbaugh on Monday ripped the media for failing to talk about the “survivability rate” of coronavirus, arguing it was time to allow the “young and the healthy” to “live their lives and spread herd immunity.” 👓 View full article

