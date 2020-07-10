Naya Rivera's Body May Never Be Discovered, Police Say Friday, 10 July 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

The authorities are speaking out with more details on the search for Naya Rivera and there is a distressing update. Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said during a press conference on Thursday (July 9) that Naya‘s body may never be recovered. Investigators are currently working under the presumption that Naya drowned in Lake [...] 👓 View full article

