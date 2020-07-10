|
Naya Rivera's Body May Never Be Discovered, Police Say
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
The authorities are speaking out with more details on the search for Naya Rivera and there is a distressing update. Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said during a press conference on Thursday (July 9) that Naya‘s body may never be recovered. Investigators are currently working under the presumption that Naya drowned in Lake [...]
|
|
|
|
|
