Naya Rivera's Body May Never Be Discovered, Police Say

Just Jared Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
The authorities are speaking out with more details on the search for Naya Rivera and there is a distressing update. Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said during a press conference on Thursday (July 9) that Naya‘s body may never be recovered. Investigators are currently working under the presumption that Naya drowned in Lake [...]
News video: Naya Rivera reportedly missing after four-year-old son is found alone on boat

Naya Rivera reportedly missing after four-year-old son is found alone on boat 00:52

 Former Glee actress Naya Rivera is missing after an incident on Wednesday which saw her four-year-old son left alone in a boat on a Californian lake.

