Keke Palmer Reacts to August Alsina Slamming Her on Twitter
Sunday, 12 July 2020 () Keke Palmer is trying to rise above the drama. The 26-year-old Hustlers actress is reacting after being slammed by August Alsina on Twitter. It all started on Friday night (July 10) when Keke responded to a fan asking to confirm rumors that she once dated the 27-year-old rapper. “August was never my man,” Keke responded. [...]
Jada Pinkett Smith took to her red table on Friday to sit down with husband Will Smith and finally address recent rumors regarding an affair with musician August Alsina. During the episode of the Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk—which Pinkett Smith teased on Twitter last week but didn't...
R&B singer August Alsina isn’t keeping his lips sealed. The popular crooner has come forward to address the aftermath of Jada Pinkett Smith confirming their... SOHH Also reported by •HipHopDX •AceShowbiz