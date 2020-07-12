Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Keke Palmer Reacts to August Alsina Slamming Her on Twitter

Just Jared Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Keke Palmer is trying to rise above the drama. The 26-year-old Hustlers actress is reacting after being slammed by August Alsina on Twitter. It all started on Friday night (July 10) when Keke responded to a fan asking to confirm rumors that she once dated the 27-year-old rapper. “August was never my man,” Keke responded. [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Jada Pinkett Smith Admits To Relationship With August Alsina

Jada Pinkett Smith Admits To Relationship With August Alsina 00:35

 Jada Pinkett Smith took to her red table on Friday to sit down with husband Will Smith and finally address recent rumors regarding an affair with musician August Alsina. During the episode of the Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk—which Pinkett Smith teased on Twitter last week but didn't...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Keke Palmer Understands the Violence of Black Lives Matter Protests [Video]

Keke Palmer Understands the Violence of Black Lives Matter Protests

Keke Palmer Understands the Violence of Black Lives Matter Protests Palmer has attended recent protests to fight for racial justice following the death of unarmed Black man George Floyd. In an..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:01Published
Keke Palmer understands the violence of the Black Lives Matter protests [Video]

Keke Palmer understands the violence of the Black Lives Matter protests

Keke Palmer can "understand" the violence that has followed in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests, as some people believe lashing out is "their only option".

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:04Published
Common and Keke Palmer fronting YouTube fundraising event for racial justice efforts [Video]

Common and Keke Palmer fronting YouTube fundraising event for racial justice efforts

Rapper Common and actress Keke Palmer are helping YouTube bosses launch a new initiative to fight racial injustice by hosting a livestreamed fundraising event this weekend.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Related news from verified sources

August Alsina Finally Speaks + Settles Keke Palmer Drama: “I Was NEVER Ur Man”

August Alsina Finally Speaks + Settles Keke Palmer Drama: “I Was NEVER Ur Man” R&B singer August Alsina isn’t keeping his lips sealed. The popular crooner has come forward to address the aftermath of Jada Pinkett Smith confirming their...
SOHH Also reported by •HipHopDXAceShowbiz

Keke Palmer Has the Classiest Response After August Alsina Slams Her On Twitter

 August Alsina had a few things to get off his chest on Friday night. The 27-year-old singer took to Twitter to share his honest thoughts, including some he...
E! Online

Keke Palmer Appears to Respond to August Alsina Dragging Her: 'I Feel Attacked'

 In a post shared on her Instagram account, the actress says, 'I wouldn't feel good kicking someone when they are down because it's so easy to attack when you're...
AceShowbiz


Tweets about this

lipkinlip

lipkinlip RT @JustJared: Keke Palmer admits to feeling "attacked" amid Twitter drama with August Alsina: https://t.co/zFh0Dtily0 56 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Keke Palmer admits to feeling "attacked" amid Twitter drama with August Alsina: https://t.co/zFh0Dtily0 58 minutes ago

URBANTIAN

URBANTIAN™ August Alsina Reacts After Keke Palmer Denies Past Dating Rumors - VladTV https://t.co/fJ8zo8z9LC https://t.co/VrmB1NTUBt 2 hours ago

Iam_Confuzion

TOXIC FEMININITY IS NOT REAL Keke Palmer REACTS to August SNAPPING on Her After Being MAD at Jada #RT... https://t.co/AK9Bqki4P7 via @YouTube 3 hours ago

ShaunDeezy24

Shaun D Jackson Keke Palmer REACTS to August SNAPPING on Her After Being MAD at Jada #RT... https://t.co/Z9w4qgz7qs via @YouTube 6 hours ago

FckYaya

Fck_Yaya Keke Palmer REACTS to August SNAPPING on Her After Being MAD at Jada #RT... https://t.co/1my82TZDJK via @YouTube 8 hours ago

virgosun9181

Tang Oj Keke Palmer REACTS to August SNAPPING on Her After Being MAD at Jada #RT... https://t.co/y7cY64m7Cy via @YouTube 10 hours ago

KSimm05

Kayla... Keke Palmer REACTS to August SNAPPING on Her After Being MAD at Jada #RT... https://t.co/Np7qji0bmL via @YouTube 10 hours ago