Watch: T.I. Extends His Hand To Past Rival Lil Flip, 50 Cent’s Viral Chair Bully Identifies Himself, Lil Marlo Dead At 27

SOHH Sunday, 12 July 2020
Watch: T.I. Extends His Hand To Past Rival Lil Flip, 50 Cent’s Viral Chair Bully Identifies Himself, Lil Marlo Dead At 27The rap news cycle never ends. Today, online personality Jonny Fastlane focuses on Lil Marlo‘s shocking death, T.I. extending his hand out to former rival Lil Flip, 50 Cent‘s chair enemy coming forward and more. Watch and comment below!

