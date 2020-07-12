Global  
 

Margot Robbie, Will Smith Affair Rumors Resurface After Jada Pinkett’s Admission of Past Affair

HNGN Sunday, 12 July 2020 ()
Margot Robbie, Will Smith Affair Rumors Resurface After Jada Pinkett’s Admission of Past AffairJada Pinkett’s revelation that she has an affair with August Alsina was the reason why people dug up the rumors about her husband and Margot Robbie. Multiple tweets from netizens included the 30-year-old Birds of Prey star’s name, most of which were wondering if she and the Smith patriarch also had an affair in the past.
Video credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Jada Pinkett Smith Admits To Relationship With August Alsina

Jada Pinkett Smith Admits To Relationship With August Alsina 00:35

 Jada Pinkett Smith took to her red table on Friday to sit down with husband Will Smith and finally address recent rumors regarding an affair with musician August Alsina. During the episode of the Facebook Watch talk show Red Table Talk—which Pinkett Smith teased on Twitter last week but didn't...

