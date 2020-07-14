This Former 'Dancing With The Stars' Contestant Says To Just Cancel The Show After Tom Bergeron & Erin Andrews Firings

Love, Kyle RT @JustJared: One former contestant on #DancingWithTheStars just says to cancel the show after hearing that Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews… 34 minutes ago Norbert Müller This Former 'Dancing With The Stars' Contestant Says To Just Cancel The Show After Tom Bergeron & Erin Andrews Firi… https://t.co/JOflKtR8EH 36 minutes ago JustJared.com One former contestant on #DancingWithTheStars just says to cancel the show after hearing that Tom Bergeron and Erin… https://t.co/ycmxGtVPXe 1 hour ago Patricia Thom I'd like to think this isn't why Bergeron is no longer hosting but....🤷‍♀️ "Bergeron in 2019 was critical of the s… https://t.co/y4RM03SSmH 20 hours ago Edwin Roman @mmfa I STILL don’t get it?!? Isn’t bigotry and misogyny on brand for this former Dancing with the “stars” contestant...?!?! 20 hours ago Edwin Roman @briantylercohen I STILL don’t get it? Isn’t bigotry and misogyny on brand for this former Dancing with the “stars” contestant...?!?!? 20 hours ago Edwin Roman @TheYoungTurks Why is this a thing? Isn't bigotry and misogyny on brand for the former Dancing with the "Stars" contestant? 1 day ago Edwin Roman I still don't get this. Isn't misogyny and bigotry on brand for the former Dancing with the "Stars" contestant? https://t.co/5A2VXQO9NN 2 days ago