This Former 'Dancing With The Stars' Contestant Says To Just Cancel The Show After Tom Bergeron & Erin Andrews Firings
The dance floor is suddenly a lot emptier for the 29th season of "Dancing With The Stars" as co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews have officially been ousted from the competition series. Plus, a new era of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" kicked off in NYC.