This Former 'Dancing With The Stars' Contestant Says To Just Cancel The Show After Tom Bergeron & Erin Andrews Firings

Just Jared Tuesday, 14 July 2020
A lot of former contestants and stars from Dancing With The Stars are speaking out after hearing about hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews being fired. The two were informed that they weren’t being asked back to the show on Monday, with Tom breaking the news to his fans on social media. “Just informed @DancingABC [...]
Video credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Daily Download: Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews Ousted From 'DWTS'

Daily Download: Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews Ousted From 'DWTS' 02:00

 The dance floor is suddenly a lot emptier for the 29th season of "Dancing With The Stars" as co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews have officially been ousted from the competition series. Plus, a new era of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" kicked off in NYC.

