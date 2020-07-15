Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tory Lanez + Megan Thee Stallion Get Hit W/ More Savage AF Memes After New Incident Details Emerge: “‘Who Shot Me?’ Remix Gon Be Fire”

SOHH Wednesday, 15 July 2020 ()
Tory Lanez + Megan Thee Stallion Get Hit W/ More Savage AF Memes After New Incident Details Emerge: “‘Who Shot Me?’ Remix Gon Be Fire”The Internet is having way too much fun at Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion‘s expense. Social media has continued to erupt with pure savagery aimed at the potential overnight rivals. Tory Lanez x Meg Thee Stallion On Wednesday, a fresh batch of memes went viral after Stallion finally broke her silence on what went […]

The post Tory Lanez + Megan Thee Stallion Get Hit W/ More Savage AF Memes After New Incident Details Emerge: “‘Who Shot Me?’ Remix Gon Be Fire” appeared first on .
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Hollywood Life - Published
News video: Kylie Jenner Blamed For Tory Lanez & Meg Thee Stallion Drama

Kylie Jenner Blamed For Tory Lanez & Meg Thee Stallion Drama 02:26

 Tory Lanez is arrested. Megan Thee Stallion is hospitalized. Kylie Jenner is somehow blamed for their situation. Plus - The Smith family reacts to spilling their own tea.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Teenager comes out to her mom through TikTok dance trend: 'It took a lot of courage' [Video]

Teenager comes out to her mom through TikTok dance trend: 'It took a lot of courage'

A teenager is going viral after sharing the creative way she chose to come out as bisexual to her mom.The young woman, who goes by the username tesslaanselme on TikTok, posted the clip with the..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:13Published
First Stream (06/26/20): New Music From Blackpink, Megan The Stallion, Selena Gomez | Billboard [Video]

First Stream (06/26/20): New Music From Blackpink, Megan The Stallion, Selena Gomez | Billboard

First Stream (06/26/20): New Music From Blackpink, Megan The Stallion, Selena Gomez | Billboard

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:18Published
Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Song 'Girls in the Hood' [Video]

Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Song 'Girls in the Hood'

Megan Thee Stallion Teases New Song 'Girls in the Hood' The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper took to Instagram to tease the release of her upcoming track with an eye-popping snap of her rocking a pink bikini..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:38Published

Tweets about this