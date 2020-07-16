BREAKING: Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Demoted, Deputy Bill Stepien to Replace Him
Thursday, 16 July 2020 (
1 day ago) BREAKING: Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale demoted, will take over as senior advisor for digital. Deputy campaign manager Bill Stepien will replace him.
Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
5 hours ago
Trump Replaces Campaign Manager Brad Parscale With Bill Stepien The president announced that Parscale will remain as a senior advisor on the campaign. President Trump, via Twitter For Trump's 2016 campaign, Parscale helped handle digital ad buying and data operations. He was named manager of the...
Trump Replaces Campaign Manager Brad Parscale With Bill Stepien 01:22
