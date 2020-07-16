BREAKING: Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Demoted, Deputy Bill Stepien to Replace Him

Global  
 

Mediaite Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
BREAKING: Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Demoted, Deputy Bill Stepien to Replace HimBREAKING: Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale demoted, will take over as senior advisor for digital. Deputy campaign manager Bill Stepien will replace him.
News video: Trump Replaces Campaign Manager Brad Parscale With Bill Stepien

Trump Replaces Campaign Manager Brad Parscale With Bill Stepien 01:22

 Trump Replaces Campaign Manager Brad Parscale With Bill Stepien The president announced that Parscale will remain as a senior advisor on the campaign. President Trump, via Twitter For Trump's 2016 campaign, Parscale helped handle digital ad buying and data operations. He was named manager of the...

