Glee creators announce college fund for Naya Rivera's four-year-old son

Mid-Day Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Glee creators announce college fund for Naya Rivera's four-year-old sonGlee creators — Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan have announced that they are creating a college fund for the show's star Naya Rivera's four-year-old son, following the actor's death at the age of 33. Rivera was confirmed dead by authorities on Monday, days after she disappeared during a lake trip with her son,...
 TV guru Ryan Murphy and his 'Glee' co-creators are honouring the memory of tragic actress Naya Rivera by establishing a college fund for her young son.

