Glee creators announce college fund for Naya Rivera's four-year-old son
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () Glee creators — Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan have announced that they are creating a college fund for the show's star Naya Rivera's four-year-old son, following the actor's death at the age of 33. Rivera was confirmed dead by authorities on Monday, days after she disappeared during a lake trip with her son,...
Naya Rivera was reported missing after she went went swimming in a lake with her four-year-old son who was found floating on the boat alone hours later. Daily Record Also reported by •Just Jared Jr •Mid-Day
After the 'Glee' actress was declared dead Monday after going missing last Wednesday while boating with her 4-year-old son, Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian... Billboard.com Also reported by •TIME •Just Jared
Tweets about this
Morgan McEvoy RT @EW: 'Glee' creators pay tribute to Naya Rivera, announce college fund for her son https://t.co/vqBH4Ynqnx 22 minutes ago
Liz Fay RT @ThePerezHilton: If you haven't heard, Glee creator Ryan Murphy announce plans to help Naya Rivera's son. https://t.co/ujERtPSlrL 59 minutes ago
Tommy Geraci#Glee creators remember #NayaRivera, announce college fund for her son | https://t.co/OQItJv8wJ6 https://t.co/EkW8beMFeB 2 hours ago
Tom Williams Glee Creators Announce College Fund for Naya Rivera's Son in Touching Tribute: 'She Was a Joy' https://t.co/HY92J9Wmuo 3 hours ago
SpazianiG 'Glee' creators give tribute to Naya Rivera, announce college fund for her son https://t.co/2gcXw2yVuK By @nbcnews https://t.co/w8kdn4Z9qK 5 hours ago
Perez If you haven't heard, Glee creator Ryan Murphy announce plans to help Naya Rivera's son. https://t.co/ujERtPSlrL 5 hours ago
1ive1ove1earn RT @DailyMailCeleb: Glee creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan announce college fund for Naya Rivera's four-year-old son https… 7 hours ago
JULIEECA$H 👑 The Creators Of ‘Glee’ Announce That They Are In The Process Of Creating A College Fund For Naya Rivera’s Son… https://t.co/zAb8ynN5nn 8 hours ago