Megan Thee Stallion Says She’s Forever Changed After Tory Lanez Attack: “Black Women Are So Unprotected – I’m Real Life Hurt + Traumatized”

SOHH Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Megan Thee Stallion Says She’s Forever Changed After Tory Lanez Attack: “Black Women Are So Unprotected – I’m Real Life Hurt + Traumatized”Houston rap star Megan Thee Stallion is speaking out. The hip-hop superstar has come forward to share more details about the aftermath of nearly dying last weekend following a reported argument with estranged friend/singer Tory Lanez. Megan Thee Stallion x Hurt On Friday, Stallion went to her social media pages to address her current state […]

Video credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Megan Thee Stallion Was Allegedly Shot by Tory Lanez

Megan Thee Stallion Was Allegedly Shot by Tory Lanez 01:07

 Megan Thee Stallion Was Allegedly Shot by Tory Lanez On Thursday, Megan shared on Instagram that she had suffered gunshot wounds Sunday morning. Megan Thee Stallion, via Instagram Megan Thee Stallion, via Instagram According to TMZ's sources, Megan and her friend, Kelsey Nicole, were leaving a...

