Rajesh Khanna death anniversary: Twinkle shares rare throwback picture with father, Dimple Kapadia and Asrani

Mid-Day Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Rajesh Khanna was an actor who sparked a frenzy never seen before and never since. Saturday, July 18, is the veteran actor's death anniversary. Daughter Twinkle Khanna remembered her father by sharing a rare throwback picture on social media.

The picture, shared by the actress on her Instagram handle includes her mother Dimple...
Video credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Farah Khan shares a throwback picture with Twinkle Khanna

Farah Khan shares a throwback picture with Twinkle Khanna 00:57

 Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder on Thursday recalled directing dance moves for Twinkle Khanna and Abhishek Kapoor in the 1997 release, "Uff! Yeh Mohabbat", with tongue-in-cheek reference to the title of the film.

