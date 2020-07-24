Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sanjana Sanghi's note to Sushant Singh on Dil Bechara release day: Hope you're looking over us, blessing us

Mid-Day Friday, 24 July 2020 ()
Actress Sanjana Sanghi has a special message for her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput on the day of release of his last film. Sushant and Sanjana co-star in Dil Bechara, which digitally premieres worldwide on Friday evening. Hours before the film launched, Sanjana paid a tribute to Sushant.

Referring to Sushant as Manny, his...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media

Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, slams toxic comments on social media 12:36

 As Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi gets ready for the release of her debut with Sushant Singh Rajput, she says she doesn’t know what to feel. “It was not supposed to happen like this, in the middle of a pandemic, without Sushant by my side,” the actor says. Sushant’s death on June 14 left...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ankita Lokhande prays for Sushant Singh Rajput [Video]

Ankita Lokhande prays for Sushant Singh Rajput

late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's ex girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has penned an emotional note for him on Instagram.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:47Published
Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi starrer 'Taare ginn' song out now [Video]

Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi starrer 'Taare ginn' song out now

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film "Dil Bechara" second song "Taare ginn" is finally out now.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:59Published
Sanjana Sanghi pens an emotional note for Sushant Singh Rajput [Video]

Sanjana Sanghi pens an emotional note for Sushant Singh Rajput

Tuesday marks a month that Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. On this day, Sanjana Sanghi, lead actress of Sushant's last film "Dil Bechara", penned an emotional note in the late actor's memory.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Rhea Chakraborty gets emotional before Dil Bechara release; shares touching note

 Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's film Dil Bechara releases today, July 24, on Disney+ Hotstar. While it is Sanjana's first big role in a Bollywood...
Mid-Day Also reported by •DNA

Exclusive: Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput's perspective on death ahead of 'Dil Bechara' release

 Sanjana Sanghi on the memory of Sushant Singh Rajput she will always keep close.
DNA

Sanjana Sanghi: Dil Bechara is a big gift for all Sushant Singh Rajput fans
Indian Express


Tweets about this