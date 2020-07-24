Sanjana Sanghi's note to Sushant Singh on Dil Bechara release day: Hope you're looking over us, blessing us
Friday, 24 July 2020 () Actress Sanjana Sanghi has a special message for her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput on the day of release of his last film. Sushant and Sanjana co-star in Dil Bechara, which digitally premieres worldwide on Friday evening. Hours before the film launched, Sanjana paid a tribute to Sushant.
As Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi gets ready for the release of her debut with Sushant Singh Rajput, she says she doesn’t know what to feel. “It was not supposed to happen like this, in the middle of a pandemic, without Sushant by my side,” the actor says. Sushant’s death on June 14 left...