Lin-Manuel Miranda Told 'Hamilton' Editors to Keep Jonathan Groff's Spit in the Film! Saturday, 25 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

When the Hamilton movie was released a few weeks ago, everyone couldn’t stop talking about Jonathan Groff and his spit. The 35-year-old Tony-nominated actor plays King George in the filmed version of the Broadway musical and he’s known for spitting while he sings, which is something that viewers can clearly see in the movie. Jonathan [...] 👓 View full article

