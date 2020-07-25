Global  
 

Lil Yachty Checks In On Meg Thee Stallion After Draya Michele + Cam’ron Trolling: “Hope You’re Recovering Good”

SOHH Saturday, 25 July 2020 ()
Lil Yachty Checks In On Meg Thee Stallion After Draya Michele + Cam’ron Trolling: “Hope You’re Recovering Good”Atlanta rapper Lil Yachty is pulling for a speedy recovery for Megan Thee Stallion. The hip-hop star went to his social media pages to publicly extend his hand to the rap heavyweight following her recent near-death shooting. Lil Yachty Comforts Meg Thee Stallion Heading into the weekend, Yachty went to his Twitter page to show […]

